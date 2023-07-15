Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)

Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Old-school re-surfacing project scheduled to last a week

Residents of south Vernon have been notified of an upcoming road rehabilitation project that is scheduled to take place in their neighbourhoods later this month.

The work will begin near the end of July, and will take approximately one week to complete.

Contractors working for the City of Vernon will be performing an asphalt surface treatment, known as micro-surfacing, to specified roads as detailed on the map below.

“Micro-surfacing is a polymer asphalt emulsion, which is applied as a thin layer over the existing asphalt surface,” said the city in a release. “It’s quick to apply, increases skid resistance, restores the surface of the road, and increases the lifespan of the asphalt.”

While micro-surfacing is a technique previously used by the city, it has not occurred for a number of years.

Traffic control signage and personnel will be on-site during the construction to assist motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, to direct traffic, and to ensure the surface material is allowed to dry.

Members of the public are asked to follow the directions of all traffic control signage and personnel, because the material is applied wet and will stick to shoes, clothing, car tires, etc. and can be tracked onto carpets or into homes if walked or driven on too soon.

Contractors will be contacting homeowners directly to provide further details about how to access their homes during construction.

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke affecting Okanagan air quality

READ MORE: Police investigating Vernon man’s paragliding death

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallinfrastructureRoad conditionsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Fire at Penticton warehouse extinguished
Next story
Shuswap beachfront café auctions off hard-to-find hot sauce for charity

Just Posted

About 500 BMX riders competed in the Rattler Nationals event at the Vernon BMX Club Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon BMX Club hosts massive national race

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys hold the Bostock Trophy after winning the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville Friday, July 14, 2023. (BC Golf/Twitter)
Vernon golfer crowned B.C. men’s amateur golf champion

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)
Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a lookalike for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 23, attending the Bond-themed From Hospice With Lova gala, hosted by the North Oknaagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
James Bond lookalike to appear at Vernon gala