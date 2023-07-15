Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)

Residents of south Vernon have been notified of an upcoming road rehabilitation project that is scheduled to take place in their neighbourhoods later this month.

The work will begin near the end of July, and will take approximately one week to complete.

Contractors working for the City of Vernon will be performing an asphalt surface treatment, known as micro-surfacing, to specified roads as detailed on the map below .

“Micro-surfacing is a polymer asphalt emulsion, which is applied as a thin layer over the existing asphalt surface,” said the city in a release. “It’s quick to apply, increases skid resistance, restores the surface of the road, and increases the lifespan of the asphalt.”

While micro-surfacing is a technique previously used by the city, it has not occurred for a number of years.

Traffic control signage and personnel will be on-site during the construction to assist motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, to direct traffic, and to ensure the surface material is allowed to dry.

Members of the public are asked to follow the directions of all traffic control signage and personnel, because the material is applied wet and will stick to shoes, clothing, car tires, etc. and can be tracked onto carpets or into homes if walked or driven on too soon.

Contractors will be contacting homeowners directly to provide further details about how to access their homes during construction.

