Still room for golfers in KidSport tournament

Inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Golf Tournament goes Thursday at Vernon Golf and Country Club

There’s still room for golfers for the inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Annual Golf Tournament Thursday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

The goal for this fun event is to raise funds which will allow kids the opportunity to experience sport in the community.

“It is a great opportunity to get out and have some fun, golf and support kids in our community,” said event spokesperson Doug Ross. “Each registration helps provide a child with participation in their favourite sport for a year. The entry fee for the tournament also includes: 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch & beverage, dinner, golf souvenir and an auction. Plus a chance to win two vehicles courtesy of our Hole in One Sponsors Vernon Toyota and the Vernon Vipers.”

READ ALSO: Sponsors join KidSport team

Registration is $185.00 (you can add on a dinner guest for only $50). Contact Bill Woodley or register online at www.kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/greater-vernon/calendar/2019-kidsport-greater-vernon-golf-tournament/

KidSport is an integral part of the Greater Vernon youth sports community. The mission is to remove the financial barriers that prevent some children from participating in organized sport. It is the belief that young people learn more than athletic skills from sport.

“It provides them with a lifelong opportunity for self-expression and self-discovery,” said Ross. “The challenges that sport brings can teach young people life skills like the value of leadership, teamwork, desire, planning, practice, hard work, honesty, sacrifice, dedication, positive thinking, and self-confidence.”

Every minor sports group in Greater Vernon has seen the benefit of KidSport in their athletes. Since 2001, KidSport has assisted thousands of families to help get their children involved in sport. All money raised locally stays in the community and supports participation in the North Okanagan from Cherryville to Enderby.


