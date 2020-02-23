(The Canadian Press)

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

No new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been identified in B.C. this weekend, leaving the number at six in the province so far.

The B.C. health ministry confirmed that number to Black Press Media Sunday after reports of an infected passenger aboard a Air Canada flight from Montreal to Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 14.

Ministry spokesperson Chris Shewchuk said the province wasn’t publicly confirming which flights the latest patient, a woman in her 30s, had taken to B.C. She is currently in the Fraser Health region.

However, Shewchuk said the reports of the passenger aboard the Air Canada flight were connected to that sixth coronavirus patient, whose trip to Canada had started in Iran.

“We have contacted all of the people who were seated in proximity to that person and let them know,” Shewchuk said.

Air Canada has not yet returned a request for comment. The Vancouver International Airport declined to comment.

READ MORE: Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

READ MORE: Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon gas station lowers price nearly 20 cents/litre

Just Posted

Vernon gas station lowers price nearly 20 cents/litre

Super Save Gas at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street selling regular gasoline at $1.09.9

Vernon’s Fulton Maroons fall in Valley final; earn berth to B.C.’s

Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton beat Fulton in Senior Boys AA Basketball final

Vernon science centre hosting anti-bullying workshops

The presentations are geared for children and parents and set for Pink Shirt Day Feb. 26

Okanagan flavour to BC Senior Men’s Curling final

Kelowna/Comox rink takes on defending champs from Duncan/Nanaimo

Vernon Vipers waiting on playoff foe

BCHL: Snakes won’t play Victoria, but will play either Wenatchee or Salmon Arm

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Most Read