Resi Nagler, left, was named the 2019 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon on Jan. 29, 2020. Nominations for the 2020 winner will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 8. (Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Facebook)

Still time to nominate someone for Vernon Good Citizen honour

JCI Vernon looking for nominations for annual Good Citizen of the Year award

Nominations for the 2020 Junior Chamber International (JCI) Vernon Good Citizen of the Year award will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 8.

The award is sponsored by Kidston and Company LLP.

The JCI award committee is asking that all nominations include the first and last name of the nominee as well as their contact information and personal characteristics of the nominee, volunteer work performed, contact information and any other details you may wish to add.

All of this information will be needed in order to take each nominee into consideration.

The 2019 JCI Vernon Good Citizen of the Year was Theresia (Resi) Nagler, a longtime volunteer in Vernon.

“There are so many people in our community who do so much and to celebrate all of the volunteers out there, we want to continue recognizing individuals and the value of what they do,” said Amy Markin, committee second co-chair. “Although one individual is ultimately chosen to receive the award, all volunteers’ contributions are highlighted through the continuation of this award.”

The recipient will be “surprised” in January, and normally would be part of the Vernon Winter Carnival parade as well as being recognized during the Carnival’s Winter Breakout event. That won’t happen in 2021.

“This year we are looking to recognize the recipient in a different way due to the changing circumstances caused by COVID-19 precautions,” said JCI award co-chair Robbie Hoyte. “Once the winner is selected we will discuss how best to present the award and hoping to promote the winner via social media and perhaps create a video of showcasing the Good Citizen instead.

“We have a few ideas kicking around but would want to confirm the winner’s comfort level with public speaking, technology etc. prior to finalizing the award presentation.”

Nominations and those wishing more information about the JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award can email jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
