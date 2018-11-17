Stocking stuffers needed for Lake Country assisted-living residence

Blue Heron Villa employees Cindy Tan (left) and Meghan Desnoyers are putting a call out to the community. The non-profit is in need of stocking stuffers for its residents. - Contributed

Residents at Blue Heron Villa need a little help to make their Christmas wishes come true.

Since the assisted living residence opened more than 10 years ago, they’ve been putting together Christmas stockings for residents, said recreation coordinator Meghan Desnoyers.

“We get a lot of donations from local businesses and we’ve had so many donations over the years, it’s been great, and we have very generous families of the tenants that have lived here and the reason I started calling out on Facebook… because we had one year… the stockings were stuffed, but the next year the tenant moved on and we were back to what we normally do,” she said.

RELATED: How to go green this Christmas

Desnoyers said that generous year wasn’t possible without those generous individuals and she’s put a shout-out on a Lake Country community Facebook page for the past two years to rally community support.

“This is kind of like a special Christmas morning magic,” she said. “The community came up with the best idea, like chocolates and candy canes. I’ve had people dropping off scratch tickets because they’re so much fun.”

It’s an awareness of these are people in the community that maybe don’t go out into the community as often… everything becomes a little bit slower and a little bit harder as you age. Your world becomes so much smaller… when you are in a situation where you can’t get out as often. This is a way they can feel that the community is aware that they’re here.”

RELATED: Salvation Army ready to kick off Christmas Kettle campaign in Central Okanagan

Desnoyers said it’s a surprise for residents and they appreciate the stockings and will trade goodies with other residents and their families.

Stocking donations will be collected and given to the villa’s 26 tenants. Stocking stuffers can be collected up until Dec. 25 at the Villa’s location

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.