Blue Heron Villa employees Cindy Tan (left) and Meghan Desnoyers are putting a call out to the community. The non-profit is in need of stocking stuffers for its residents. - Contributed

Stocking stuffers needed for Lake Country assisted-living residence

Blue Heron Villa is putting a call out for stocking stuffers

Residents at Blue Heron Villa need a little help to make their Christmas wishes come true.

Since the assisted living residence opened more than 10 years ago, they’ve been putting together Christmas stockings for residents, said recreation coordinator Meghan Desnoyers.

“We get a lot of donations from local businesses and we’ve had so many donations over the years, it’s been great, and we have very generous families of the tenants that have lived here and the reason I started calling out on Facebook… because we had one year… the stockings were stuffed, but the next year the tenant moved on and we were back to what we normally do,” she said.

RELATED: How to go green this Christmas

Desnoyers said that generous year wasn’t possible without those generous individuals and she’s put a shout-out on a Lake Country community Facebook page for the past two years to rally community support.

“This is kind of like a special Christmas morning magic,” she said. “The community came up with the best idea, like chocolates and candy canes. I’ve had people dropping off scratch tickets because they’re so much fun.”

It’s an awareness of these are people in the community that maybe don’t go out into the community as often… everything becomes a little bit slower and a little bit harder as you age. Your world becomes so much smaller… when you are in a situation where you can’t get out as often. This is a way they can feel that the community is aware that they’re here.”

RELATED: Salvation Army ready to kick off Christmas Kettle campaign in Central Okanagan

Desnoyers said it’s a surprise for residents and they appreciate the stockings and will trade goodies with other residents and their families.

Stocking donations will be collected and given to the villa’s 26 tenants. Stocking stuffers can be collected up until Dec. 25 at the Villa’s location

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country signs a new sight in the community

Just Posted

Scammer targeting elderly in Kelowna with broken-down vehicle story

A door to door scammer is in Kelowna, targeting seniors according to Kelowna RCMP

Stocking stuffers needed for Lake Country assisted-living residence

Blue Heron Villa is putting a call out for stocking stuffers

Accident north of Vernon causing minor delays

SUV and semi truck involved in crash at Highway 97 and Stickle Road

Ontario driver rolls car near Vernon

Crash in Coldstream follows reports of erratic driving

Lake Country signs a new sight in the community

The signs, located at the north and south ends of the district, will be illuminated

Weekend weather update: Crisp and sunny

This weekend will see lots of sunshine and below season temperatures for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

Letter: Election loss in Kelowna blamed on racism

For decades I have written in the local press about racism.

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters that ‘the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an atrocity.’

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

$224.5 million announced for Highway 1 bridge replacement in Sicamous

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says bridge option will be announced next month

Most Read