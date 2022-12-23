Rona staff at the Hope store pose with a recovered snow blower that was being sold on Facebook Marketplace. (Heather Krentz)

Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace

Hope RCMP arrested a couple on Dec. 21 in a motel and return hot commodity back to Rona

A couple found out you can’t go far with a $1,300 snow blower, after Hope RCMP arrested them on Wednesday (Dec. 21) for stealing the item from Rona.

The thieves were caught when they posted the item on Facebook Marketplace in hopes of turning it into cash. A Rona employee saw the post and contacted police, who tracked the suspects down in a local motel.

Aside from the snow blower theft, the man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for; flight from police, assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and theft of a motor vehicle. He is also wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Ontario.

The snow blower was returned to the store.

“The cooperation and diligence from the store employees and the report from a local contractor brought this investigation to a successful conclusion,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin in a media release. “Policing is a community effort and we rely upon the public to report things that they consider ‘out of the ordinary’.”

The snow blower was reported stolen on Dec. 14, when police received a report from the Rona that a man, wearing a face covering, took it and fled in a white Ford pickup. Later, on Dec. 15, a local contractor informed police that the pickup was parked just out of town. Police located the vehicle where it was discovered that it was also stolen.

HopeRCMPtheft

