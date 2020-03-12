RCMP are searching for a man who fled an accident scene near Butcher Boys in Vernon on Wednesday, March 11 around 10:15 a.m. (File Photo)

Stolen car involved in Vernon hit and run

Police searching for man who fled scene

Vernon RCMP are on the lookout for a man who fled the scene of a car accident near Butcher Boys Wednesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. on March 11 police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 4800 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

According to witnesses, a red Kia was travelling northbound at a fast pace when it collided with a pickup truck moving the opposite direction along Pleasant Valley Road.

The Kia then struck a pole near 48th Avenue before coming to a rest. The driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

Witnesses described the suspect as a tall, slender man with a faded haircut wearing a grey hoodie and a black ball cap.

Officers and the Police Dog Service section responded to the scene, but despite initiating a dog track, the suspect couldn’t be located, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The pickup truck driver was uninjured, but both cars were significantly damaged and were towed from the scene.

Police determined the Kia had been stolen after checking whose name the car was registered under.

The police investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to get in touch with Const. Derzak at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

READ MORE: Vernon police nab two after string of parking meter thefts

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland
Next story
Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Just Posted

Stolen car involved in Vernon hit and run

Police searching for man who fled scene

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

COVID-19 concerns cancels Vernon’s national ski championships

Safety and health of athletes No. 1 priority for Nordiq Canada and Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club

Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

No cancellations yet for KIJHL playoff games – but that could change

As of 1:30 p.m. March 12 there were no cancellations in the… Continue reading

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland

Municipal staff continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Most Read