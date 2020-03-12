Stolen car involved in Vernon hit and run

RCMP are searching for a man who fled an accident scene near Butcher Boys in Vernon on Wednesday, March 11 around 10:15 a.m. (File Photo)

Vernon RCMP are on the lookout for a man who fled the scene of a car accident near Butcher Boys Wednesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. on March 11 police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 4800 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

According to witnesses, a red Kia was travelling northbound at a fast pace when it collided with a pickup truck moving the opposite direction along Pleasant Valley Road.

The Kia then struck a pole near 48th Avenue before coming to a rest. The driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

Witnesses described the suspect as a tall, slender man with a faded haircut wearing a grey hoodie and a black ball cap.

Officers and the Police Dog Service section responded to the scene, but despite initiating a dog track, the suspect couldn’t be located, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The pickup truck driver was uninjured, but both cars were significantly damaged and were towed from the scene.

Police determined the Kia had been stolen after checking whose name the car was registered under.

The police investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to get in touch with Const. Derzak at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

