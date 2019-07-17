VEHICLE RETURNED Peter Toth of TC Auto Sales in Summerland has his 2002 PT Cruiser once again, but he wonders why thieves stole the brightly coloured vehicle, which he says is the only one with this colour scheme in the Okanagan Valley. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Stolen car now returned to Summerland dealership

Vehicle was stolen on same day as attempted carjacking incident

Peter Toth of TC Auto Sales in Summerland wonders why thieves chose to steal a vivid gold 2002 PT Cruiser from his used car lot at the end of June.

The car was stolen early in the morning of June 30.

READ ALSO: Police chase ends in arrest of two suspects in Summerland after attempted carjacking

Toth said it was used in an attempted car jacking that morning.

He is puzzled with the theft because the car’s colour makes it distinctive.

“It’s the only one in that colour in the Okanagan,” he said.

The car was later recovered and after police examined the vehicle, it was returned to Toth. The damage to the vehicle resulting from the incident has since been repaired.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets
Next story
Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

Just Posted

Bollywood Bang fundraiser for CMHA Vernon a success

CMHA received $33,922 from Bollywood event to support crisis line and youth programs

Vernon woman heads up college foundation board

Gladys Fraser brings wealth of experience to role as chair of Okanagan College Foundation board

Vernon skier receives Cross Country Canada award

Gerry Brenemen received Volunteer of the Year Award for contributions to Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

Our History In Pictures

Today, courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, we travel back to 1958

Kelowna’s Okanagan Regional Library may not look like the one you grew up with!

New technology and arts programming transforms library operations

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Stolen car now returned to Summerland dealership

Vehicle was stolen on same day as attempted carjacking incident

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Rock the Lake music festival in Okanagan nears Saturday night sellout

Aug. 10th show is nearly sold out and three-day weekend passes are almost gone as well

Police recover $12,700 in stolen pet food from North Shuswap property

Chase RCMP execute third search of property where stolen vehicles, illegal firearms seized

Hergott: Medical cannabis and ICBC

ICBC might start reimbursing the expense of cannabis just like they do for prescription medications

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Most Read