STOLEN: Restored Ford filched from Falkland

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a restored Ford Bronco stolen from a property in Falkland Thursday, Aug. 17. (Contributed)

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck.

The vehicle, a restored 1966 Ford Bronco, was stolen from a property on Tuktakamin Road in Falkland sometime during the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 17.

If you have seen the vehicle, or have any information that may assist the investigation, contact Const. Blaine Crockart at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

