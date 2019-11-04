Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

  • Nov. 4, 2019 11:24 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a case of erratic driving involving a stolen vehicle.

A Honda Accord apparently struck a parked vehicle and retaining wall before coming to a stop against a residence in the 400 block of Battle Street Monday according to police, who attended the scene at about 12:35 a.m.

There were no injuries to any residents inside the house, which appeared to have sustained only minor damage.

A short time after the crash the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen.

Kamloops RCMP continue to investigate.

On Sunday police charged the driver of a pickup truck who crashed his vehicle into a home in the 2300 block of Frontage Road along Highway 1. There were no reported injuries in that incident either, but the home sustained extensive damage.

READ MORE: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada
Next story
Update: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Just Posted

Fungi fascination blooms in Vernon

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

Holt the hero as Vernon Vipers beat Surrey

Vipers forward the only player to score in shootout; Vernon takes five of six weekend points

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers win gold at home

Nixon Wenger Pee Wees win own eight-team invitational, beating Arbutus Club of Vancouver in final

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

The Black Antler chef takes home Penticton Souperbowl trophy

Annual event aims to raise profile of Penticton’s Soupateria

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Most Read