Vernon North Okanagan RCMP still searching for Robert Gordon Heltman, 30, wanted across Canada for breaching conditions of his statutory release. (Crime Stoppers)

Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for Heltman

Police return to Brooks Lane in response to reports of suspicious vehicle

Reports of a suspicious vehicle in a lakeside Vernon neighbourhood led police back to the scene of an August manhunt for a man wanted across the country.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Brooks Lane Monday morning (Sept. 21).

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction and have since recovered it and notified the rightful owner.

No arrests have been made, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski, and the investigation is ongoing.

On Aug. 19, police swarmed the neighbourhood off Okanagan Landing Road in search of 30-year-old Robert Gordon Heltman, wanted across Canada for breaching conditions of his statutory release.

An hours-long police investigation concluded once a secondary dwelling was entered. Heltman wasn’t there but a search of the home uncovered a loaded handgun which was seized.

In January 2018, Heltman was issued a lifetime firearms ban and given jail time after being found guilty of possession of a restricted firearm, controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breaching probation in Prince George.

Heltman’s court records date back to 2009 to incidents in Vernon and Armstrong. Charges include assault, possession of a weapon and theft under $5,000.

A matching Facebook profile indicates he attended Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong.

Heltman is described as 6-foot-3, 232-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos depicting a skull and flames on his right forearm with the word “Cathy,” and “SC” on his right wrist.

READ MORE: Subject of Vernon police manhunt has lifetime gun ban

READ MORE: Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

READ MORE: Vernon police catch porch pirate

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows
Next story
B.C. prepared for COVID-19 election, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for Heltman

Police return to Brooks Lane in response to reports of suspicious vehicle

Vernon talent airs for Top of the Country

Raquel Cole semi-finalist in SiriusXM contest with Canadian Country Music Association

Vernon chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Get to know political candidates ahead of snap election online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna filmmaker launches fundraiser for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ fan movie

Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’

Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

Truck and scooter stolen and local business broken into over the weekend

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

B.C. prepared for COVID-19 election, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Elections B.C. to give details on voting Tuesday, Sept. 22

Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

Most Read