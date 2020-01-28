Stop 5G in Vernon, environment group says

A moratorium was requested by local environment group

A Vernon environmental group called on the City of Vernon to place a moratorium on the installment of 5G until its deemed safe and poses no environmental harm or health hazards.

Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) made a presentation to city councillors during Monday’s regular meeting, in front of a packed gallery, requesting council also bring concerns forward to the Regional District of North Okanagan and seek a full regional moratorium.

“There are no studies proving 5G is safe,” SENS member Tana Petersen told councillors Jan. 27, 2020. “Without our consent, we will all be subjected to this radiation 24-7.”

The fifth generation wireless tech is being rolled out to replace 4G LTE connection. With this, will come faster download and upload speeds and decreased latency rates — or the time it takes for devices to communicate with wireless networks.

But the environmental group says with this boost comes millions of 5G antennas inside and outside of buildings only a few hundred metres apart.

“This will result in ‘millions more radio frequency transmitters around us,’” the group wrote in the presentation, quoting the Lancet.

SENS points to more than 10,000 peer-reviewed scientific studies in its presentation that demonstrate the potential harm to human health through radio frequency radiation, including cancer.

“There are no studies proving 5G is safe,” Petersen told councillors.

Coun. Kari Graves had plenty of her own questions for SENS, especially after speaking with her brother who works in the industry as an engineer.

“The established safety limit for human exposure to radiation as outlined by Health Canada is between 3KHz and 300GHz, which 5G’s frequencies are within,” she told the two delegates present in council chambers.

“I think it’s critical,” Coun. Graves said regarding safety of residents. “But, I don’t think it’s wise of us to denounce it before doing our necessary research.”

Coun. Graves had her question period cut short, but was asked by Mayor Victor Cumming to put together some points to discuss at a later meeting.

Following the presentation, around a dozen residents left the gallery, some shaking their heads.

