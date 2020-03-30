Revelstoke Ski Resort end their season on Mar. 16 due to COVID-19 concerns. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are seeing many people ski touring on Mount Mackenzie. Some are even sledding.

The resort would like to remind Revelstoke that access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time. They noted the closure is in place for several safety concerns, including high avalanche risk.

READ MORE: Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

All avalanche control has been suspended on the resort and Avalanche Canada has ceased forecasting for the remainder of the winter.

The company said failure to respect the closure could result in permanent loss of future skiing privileges at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

“For your safety and ours, please stay home,” said a written response from the resort.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 concerns

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closed March 16 due to COVID-19 concerns. As-of-March 30, there are no ski resorts open in B.C.

 

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall
Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

