(Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on UnSplash)

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

It appears that a few locals – adults, not children – resorted to snow throwing when they became hot under the collar this weekend over driving and parking disputes.

In fact, Greater Trail RCMP officers were called to two scenes to help settle the scores.

The first case was Saturday morning just past 9 a.m.

Police received a complaint in Rossland of a fight between a 34-year-old driver and a 34-year-old resident in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue.

“The resident threw a shovel of snow at the motorist’s vehicle for allegedly driving too fast,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported.

“The snow-throwing escalated to an exchange of punches between the males. No criminal charges resulted from the incident but both males were warned about their behaviour.”

The second incident was Sunday night, when two women began arguing over parking in the community of Warfield, between Trail and Rossland.

“The 38-year-old female yelled obscenities and threw a shovel full of snow at her 41-year-old female neighbour,” he said.

“The 41-year-old female contacted the RCMP for assistance in resolving the situation. The RCMP spoke with both parties and resolved the matter without further incident.”

The public is asked to contact the police for traffic disputes.

“Throwing snow at someone else could possibly result in an assault charge for the offender,” Wicentowich advised. “Or a mischief charge if a vehicle is damaged as a result.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization
Next story
Giant panda pair born at Calgary Zoo return to China

Just Posted

Vernon Baseball to field high-level teams in spring 2020

Registration for the U18 Triple-A and U13 Double-A teams opens Monday

UPDATE: Snowdrifts cleared on Spallumcheen roads

Road conditions treacherous this morning with some roads closed, others limited

AIM Roads crew finds salting ineffective due to extremely low temperatures

Crews are actively sanding all routes

GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in Grindrod

Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday

Okanagan Lake monster makes cameo in popular comic series

Penticton resident finds Ogopogo in unlikely spot

Not enough shelters for the homeless as temperatures drop

Cold snap drives those sheltering outside indoors

Burned Kelowna firefighter fully recovered, back to work

Chris Zimmermann is back with the Kelowna Fire Department after suffering burns in July 2017

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Natural gas outage in Olalla leaves residents in the cold

Residents are expected to have heating fully restored by 8:30 p.m.

Cooperative grocery store in Kelowna closes for good

One Big Table will shutting its doors on Tuesday after 912 days in operation

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Three arrested in fraudulently obtained Kelowna luxury hotel room following crime spree

RCMP recovered two vehicles worth around $60,000 that had been stolen from a local dealership

LETTER: Canada has gone to the dogs

Dogs treated better than most humans, reader says in letter to editor

RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving

Police can ticket drivers with frosted windshields, snow-covered vehicles

Most Read