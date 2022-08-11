(pixabay)

UPDATE: Power restored after storm-causes outages in North Okanagan

Thousands of Vernon and Armstrong residents affected

UPDATE: Power has been restored for most residents who were taken off the grid due to a storm Thursday evening.

There are still some BX-Swan Lake BC Hydro customers without power.

_____

ORIGINAL:

A storm has knocked out power to thousands of North Okanagan residents.

The outage affects nearly 5,000 Vernon BC Hydro customers as well as another 1,760 others in Spallumcheen and Armstrong.

The outage was sparked shortly before 5:30 pm north of Vernon and around 6:30 pm in the city, according to BC Hydro.

Crews are on scene or have been assigned.

