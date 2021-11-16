Storm stirs up Grindrod boil water notice

Grindrod residents are advised to boil their water after Monday’s storm stirred up turbidity in the area.

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health put the boil water notice in place Tuesday morning.

All customers who receive water from Grindrod Water Utility are on a notice because of high turbidity in the river due to recent storm activity. This event reduced the treatment plant efficiency.

The notice will be in effect until further notice.

Water should be boiled for one minute before used for drinking, preparing any foods, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula.

The RDNO is sampling immediately and customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs, the Grindrod Water email alert system, and the RDNO website.

READ MORE: No school in Lavington, Cherryville and Falkland due to power outage

READ MORE: Stranded Vernon family toughing it out in Hope

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water