Storm wipes out North Okanagan power

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

An overnight storm has BC Hydro crews working early on Monday.

According to the utility website, nearly 14,000 customers in various parts of communities from Summerland to Enderby, and over to Nakusp in the Kootenays, are without power thanks to a storm that blew through the region.

More than 3,300 customers in West Kelowna west of Sunnybrae Road, east of Brendalee Road and south of Cougar Road, have been without power since 2:30 a.m. Monday.

There is no estimated time for power to return listed on the website.

NORTH OKANAGAN OUTAGES, AS OF 7:20 A.M. MONDAY:

Armstrong 3:27 a.m. East of BECKER ST, West of OKANAGAN ST, South of PATTERSON AVE, North of ROSEDALE AVE;

Armstrong, Spallumcheen 3:56 a.m. North of PINERIDGE RD, East of ROUND LAKE RD, South of SWANSON MOUNTAIN RD;

Armstrong, Spallumcheen 3:12 a.m. West of LANSDOWNE RD, North of HIGHLAND PARK CRS, East of SALMON RIVER RD, South of GULCH RD;

Enderby, Spallumcheen 3:27 a.m. East of KNOB HILL RD, North of YOUNG RD, West of HWY 97A;

Lumby 3:31 a.m. Northwest of HWY 6 , East of LUMBY MABEL LAKE RD, South of DEULING RD;

Lumby 3:55 a.m. East of LUMBY MABEL LAKE RD;

Lumby 3:54 a.m. Southwest of WHITEVALE RD, East of FRASER RD, North of KERBY RD;

Lumby 6:10 a.m. 1800 – 2100 block CREIGHTON VALLEY RD, 1600 – 2200 block CREIGHTON VLY RD;

Lumby 3:52 a.m. 600 block POWELL RD;

Vernon 4:51 a.m. 1300 block HWY 6;

Spallumcheen 3:27 a.m. North of GRIZZLY HILL RD, West of KNOB HILL RD;

Spallumcheen 5:46 a.m. South of FORD RD, North-East of SALMON RIVER RD, West of SCHUBERT RD;

Vernon 5:12 a.m. South of KINGFISHER AVE, East of PINECREST RD (off Westside Road);

Vernon 4:50 a.m. Southeast of WESTSIDE RD;

Vernon 3:35 a.m. SPUPALINA RD, WESTSIDE RD LOT 31

Vernon 3:57 a.m. LAWRENCE LANE;

Vernon 5:49 a.m. 900 block IRISH CREEK RD;

Vernon 7:00 a.m. 1900 block 37 AVE;

Westwold 4:03 a.m. 7200 – 8700 block DOUGLAS LAKE RD;


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
