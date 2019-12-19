B.C Ministry of Transport clearing a highway after an avalanche. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transport)

Winter storm to continue hammering Revelstoke: Highway 1 to close Friday

Up to 75 cm of snow is expected for fall

Highway 1 will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control east of Revelstoke.

The closure will last from 4 a.m to 1 p.m between Revelstoke and Golden over Rogers Pass. DriveBC also warns that the west side of Revelstoke may also close, depending on conditions.

There is currently a winter storm bearing down on Revelstoke with up to 75 cm expected by Saturday.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” states Environment Canada.

Avalanche Canada is forecasting high avalanche risk for most of the mountains in the interior.

READ MORE: High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

The storm is part of a Pacific frontal system crossing B.C. that will stall across the southern interior tonight.

This week, Highway 1 has been littered with accidents and vehicles in ditches. There was one fatality on Rogers Pass Monday and a trucker outside Sicamous was trapped for six hours yesterday. To get him free, BC Hydro had to cut power the Sicamous for most of the day. He had non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has gotten almost 80 cm of fresh snow this week.

