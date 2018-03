Highway markers block off the parking spots where three vehicles were burned early Saturday morning at The Strand. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue on scene at 5:30 a.m.

There were uncalled for spring fireworks at The Strand apartment complex in the Okanagan Landing Saturday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue were called to a suspicious blaze that damaged three vehicles in the front entrance parking lot Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

No one was injured and the matter has been passed on to the RCMP.