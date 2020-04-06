Stranded Osoyoos snowmobilers spend night on Mount Baldy

The two men were recused about 9 a.m. on April 6

Osoyoos RCMP recused two snowmobilers stuck on Mount Blady with help of rescue crews on April 6, 2020. (File)

Two snowmobilers spent the night on Mount Baldy after one of their sleds became stuck on April 5.

According to the Osoyoos RCMP, the two snowmobilers from Osoyoos, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, called a friend to advise they were sledding in the Mount Blady area and that one of their sleds had become stuck.

They told their friend they would be hiking approximately one kilometre to their other sled before making the trek off the mountain.

Unfortunately, by 9 p.m. they had yet to return to their vehicle and were unable to be contacted. Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue began to search but due to low light and fog, the men were not located.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 6, both men were eventually located with the help of Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue with the assistance of Eclipse Helicopters from Penticton, as well as a snow avalanche expert from the Ministry of Transportation.

Both men were found a bit cold but in a healthy condition as they had lit a fire to keep warm, during the night.

“The Osoyoos RCMP would like to thank all those involved for their great work in this search,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, commander of the Osoyoos RCMP.

“Their coordinated efforts made for a quick rescue of these men.”

