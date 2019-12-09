Strangers offer kids candy out of a van in Revelstoke

A witness took this photo of a suspicious vehicle in Revelstoke, after the driver and passenger offered candy to youth playing outside. The license plate is not legible. (Submitted by RCMP)

The RCMP were unable to locate the vehicle

Kids in a Revelstoke neighbourhood were offered candy from strangers in a dark-coloured van on Dec. 7.

The RCMP received a report of the suspicious vehicle and a concerned adult, who observed the situation, took a picture of the vehicle.

It appears to be an older model Ford Econoline van, dark blue with a silver ladder on the rear driver’s side door. It has a B.C. license plate which was not legible in the photos.

The driver is reported to be a 50-60 year old male with a fuzzy grey beard, and there was a female passenger.

“The police conducted extensive patrols within the community seeking out the suspicious vehicle and have been unable to locate it to date,” said a news release from the RCMP.

READ MORE: Tires slashed on Douglas St. overnight Dec. 5 and 6

Any witnesses or concerned people should contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

“The police advise the public to not hesitate to report such incidents so that police can identify those involved and take action where possible,” said the news release. “The police also commend the youth for their confidence in reporting this suspicious incident and staying safe!”

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.