Street lights affected by power outage, leads to multiple car accidents in Vernon

The first accident was reported at the intersection of 27th Avenue and 32nd Street just after 2 p.m.

Multiple car accidents have been reported in Vernon due traffic lights being affected by a power outage.

Traffic back-ups and lane closures are continuing after the first accident involving a motorcycle was believed to be cause by traffic lights malfunctioning just after 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 27th Street after the accident was reported Saturday afternoon.

A second accident was reported nearly 30 minutes later at the 27th Street and 35th Avenue intersection.

Street lights at the intersection along 27th Street and 30th, 32nd, and 35th have not yet been fixed.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

