Street sweeping commences

City of Vernon’s annual program to last several weeks

The City of Vernon has begun its annual street sweeping program. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon’s annual street sweeping program is under way and city crews will be working in your neighbourhood over the next four to six weeks.

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from roadways when sweeping crews are in your neighbourhood to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway. Look for signage notifying residents.

“The street sweeping program has two components: road and sidewalk sweeping; and road and sidewalk flushing,” said Chris Ovens, assistant manager of public works.

“The street sweeping equipment will make two-to-three passes on roadways in order to remove debris. Then, flushing equipment will make a final pass, removing fine dust and particles.”

Work will begin in the low-level areas and move into higher elevations.

City crews will be on shift seven days per week until the job is done.



