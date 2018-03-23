The City of Vernon has begun its annual street sweeping program. (Black Press file photo)

Street sweeping commences

City of Vernon’s annual program to last several weeks

Vernon’s annual street sweeping program is under way and city crews will be working in your neighbourhood over the next four to six weeks.

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from roadways when sweeping crews are in your neighbourhood to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway. Look for signage notifying residents.

“The street sweeping program has two components: road and sidewalk sweeping; and road and sidewalk flushing,” said Chris Ovens, assistant manager of public works.

“The street sweeping equipment will make two-to-three passes on roadways in order to remove debris. Then, flushing equipment will make a final pass, removing fine dust and particles.”

Work will begin in the low-level areas and move into higher elevations.

City crews will be on shift seven days per week until the job is done.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your March 23 Morning Brief
Next story
Jury finds Chad Alphonse guilty of manslaughter in murder trial

Just Posted

Dust advisory ends

Improving conditions results in end to advisory issued March 16

Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area

Brent Galster, 62, last seen at a Vernon ATM in December

Street sweeping commences

City of Vernon’s annual program to last several weeks

Pipeline project protest planned

Two dozen people to gather at MP Mel Arnold’s Vernon office Friday afternoon

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Your March 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Body found on Blind Bay Beach

Police and coroner investigating, foul play not suspected

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Recipes to make your Good Friday even better

A new brussels sprout recipe, and a good Good Friday dessert

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Jury finds Chad Alphonse guilty of manslaughter in murder trial

Kelowna jury delivers its verdict a day after starting its deliberations.

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Most Read