The poster for phase one of IndigenEYEZ’s “Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons.” Photo: IndigenEYEZ

The poster for phase one of IndigenEYEZ’s “Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons.” Photo: IndigenEYEZ

Strengthening Syilx women’s identities, ties to the land

Phase one of ‘Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons’ will see 10 women engage in six land-based sessions, while others are invited to participate in six online sessions

The first phase of a three-part program series designed for Indigenous women living in the Okanagan is scheduled to begin on April 8.

The free initiative aims to strengthen the participants’ Syilx-woman identities, voices and their relationship to the land.

Until Sept. 9, IndigenEYEZ will host 12 “Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons” sessions — six online and six on the land. Each land-based session will see 10 women aged 14 and older attend, while an unlimited number of people are invited to participate in the online sessions.

“Because of the reality of the impacts of colonization and residential schools, the multigenerational trauma, the dislocation from our traditional roles and dislocation from land — all those impacts have been most severe on Indigenous women,” said Kelly Terbasket, co-founder and program director at IndigenEYEZ.

Terbasket, who is facilitating the four-hour-long land-based sessions alongside Anona Kampe, said that to strengthen Indigenous women is to strengthen Indigenous capacity.

“We’re reigniting; we’re strengthening the relationship with all our relationships. How do you do that? You have to get away from your everyday busy lives, get on the land, be still and silent, listen and feel,” said Terbasket.

The in-person sessions will include a pictograph hike near Skaha Lake, where Kampe will share her knowledge of landmarks, plants and medicines and Terbasket will lead interactive land-based activities.

“Not everybody knows our landmarks. We picked those ones to make sure that our own people know our landmarks, that we’re part of protecting them and making sure that there’s no further deterioration or disruption,” said Terbasket.

Many of the discussions out on the land, she continued, will revolve around healing, renewing and transformation. Discourse also includes exploring how colonization has impacted the traditional roles of Indigenous women.

She emphasized that the program’s definition of women is inclusive — those who are Two-Spirit, Indigiqueer, transgender or non-binary are invited to participate.

The six online sessions each have their own target audience: there’s an interactive workshop for youth and adults who are part of the LGBTQ2S+ community. There’s also a session on lullabies and stories in Nsyilxcen for women with babies and toddlers and a Nsyilxcen digital art lesson for youth.

“We’re strengthening our relationships across the ages, across the youth with the Elders,” said Terbasket. “A lot of those relationships have been disrupted, which is really detrimental to language and culture transfer.”

With phase two scheduled to occur on Sept. 23, she said that she hopes participants of the first phase walk away with a feeling of strengthened connection of themselves to each other and the land.

“Because of colonization, we have an imbalance of leadership. We’re mostly hearing from one part of our community, which is men and certain age brackets,” she said. “We really need to go back to our traditional models of governance, which is inclusive of feminine, masculine, youth and Elders.”

READ MORE: All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE:Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx Nation

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lakestone develops more homes in Lake Country
Next story
Variant first detected in Brazil concerning in Canada: here’s what we know about P.1

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be doing training near Vernon and Kamloops from April 7-23. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Military choppers training near Vernon

CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be in the skies near Vernon as the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command conducts routine training

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
More masks on order for Vernon schools

Vernon schools have already handed out 177,710 masks

BFA student Stephanie Tennert works in her home studio on a drawing in preparation for the year end exhibition. Photo: UBCO
Final UBCO art exhibit going virtual

“Up Close from a Distance” exhibit will showcase the work of 18 bachelor of fine arts students that were created during the course of the year

The Vernon Tennis Association will serve up its new season starting April 19, right after the association’s anual general meeting on April 15. (VTA photo)
Vernon tennis group serves up meeting

Vernon Tennis Association holds AGM April 15; plans call for summer programs to go ahead

The next phase of Lakestone includes 57 units extending from Beacon Hill Drive. (District of Lake Country)
Lakestone develops more homes in Lake Country

Next phase include 57 unit in Beacon Hill Drive extension

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

A gun-wielding man allegedly robbed a Kelowna business on Monday night. (Contributed)
Worker ‘shaken’ after alleged armed robbery at Kelowna business

Suspect produced what appeared to be a handgun, demanded cash, then fled the scene

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says 3 in 4 Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is scheduled to begin April 6 the process of relocating the traffic light at Ross Street to Fourth Street NE, next to the downtown Tim Hortons. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Work on moving traffic light on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm set to start April 6

Goal to complete the work by May 24, Victoria Day holiday

Penticton RCMP arrested four people April 4, 2021 after gunshots were reported coming from a vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Four people arrested near Penticton after reports of gunshots from moving vehicle

This is the third incident involving gunshots in Penticton in recent weeks

Scam attempts continue to circulate. In 2020, Canadians lost an estimated $107.5 million to scammers and fraud attempts. (Stock photo)
Scam calls continue to circulate

RCMP urge public to learn about and report fraud attempts

Shayla, an 8-pound black and grey Havanese, was stolen from outside a store on Banks Road on Saturday. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mounties searching for stolen pup

A man tied his dog, Shayla, to a tree while he was getting food. When he returned, she was gone

https://www.instagram.com/wildskysisters/
Wild Sky Sisters: The start of an astrological new year

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

Most Read