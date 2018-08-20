Striking workers at Gateway Casinos are asking B.C. Lottery Corporation to investigate the company’s procedures while they are walking the picket lines. File photo

Strikers head to lottery corp offices

Striking casino workers urging BCLC to investigate Gateways operations

Strikers at Gateway Casinos’ four locations in the Thompson Okanagan are trying a new tactic as the strike drags into its eighth week.

Members of the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) are gathering at the head office of the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) in Kamloops at noon today to call upon the regulatory body to investigate whether or not the casinos are operating safely during the strike.

According to a BCGEU press release, many of the nearly 700 casino workers have witnessed potential irregularities in the casinos’ operations since the strike began on June 29. The alleged incidents range from failing to comply with regulations around identifying patrons to a failure to identify what would normally be flagged as suspicious behaviour possibly related to money-laundering.

They are asking BCLC to investigate whether the casinos are maintaining the security of casino assets at all times, properly safeguarding against corruption and money-laundering, complying with B.C. liquor policies and adequately ensuring the safety of staff and patrons.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
