FILE – People walk on the beach in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Queen’s service draws biggest gathering of world leaders in years
Next story
Annual Rex Gill memorial ride returns to Penticton and Kelowna

Just Posted

(Morning Star file photo)
Forum gives Coldstream election candidates chance to be heard

RCMP shoulder patch. (PQB News file photo)
Man arrested in stolen car investigation in Vernon

Vernon’s Jonathan Fraser Munroe, 18, is a finalist for the RBC Training Ground, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s annual cross-country talent search. (Contributed)
Vernon athlete sets sights on Olympics

Philipp Gruner is running for a trustee seat on the Vernon School District. (Contributed)
Vernon father passionate about education