Struck pedestrian in Vernon sustains minor injuries

Vernon RCMP use early-evening hit instance to remind motorists to drive safe, mind pedestrians

A pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded Wednesday, Feb. 3, after a slow-moving vehicle collided into a person crossing the roadway at an intersection around the 5300 block of 20th Street.

The driver was cooperative with investigators and an ambulance came to take the pedestrian to hospital.

But now, RCMP are using this incident to remind motorists to drive safely while days are still short and dark.

“With mornings and evening still dark, and even with drivers being cautious, collisions can still occur,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“We want drivers and pedestrians alike to each do their part in promoting pedestrian safety.”

Here are some simple steps pedestrians and drivers can take.

• Be bright. Wear light-coloured, reflective or lit clothing whenever possible;

• Obey the rules. Cross at crosswalks and follow pedestrian signs and traffic signals;

• Pay attention. Put your devices down, make eye contact with drivers and watch for vehicles;

• Walk against traffic. Especially if there’s no sidewalk, always make sure you’re walking towards oncoming traffic.

Drivers, focus on the road and expect the unexpected.

• lights on to increase visibility, regardless of the time of day

• always scan right and left for pedestrians at intersections before continuing through.

• be cautious of pedestrians who may be distracted or unaware of their surroundings (texting, on the phone, headphones in, umbrella or hood blocking their vision).

• Obey the speed limit – not to avoid tickets but to avoid tragedy

For additional pedestrian safety tips click here

