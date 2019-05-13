Update: Firefighters contain Shuswap commercial garage fire

A column of smoke rises from a structure fire in Scotch Creek on Monday, May 13. (Amy Kristina/ Facebook)

Update: May 13 4:50 p.m.

Chief Mike Engholm of the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire department said the structure fire in Scotch Creek is fully contained and in the mop-up stage. The building in question, a commercial garage was seriously damaged and Engholm said an excavator will have to be brought in to demolish it. He said the building was surrounded by well-watered green grass so the blaze did not spread off the property.

Original Story:

Reports on social media indicate that the column of smoke which is causing alarm for some residents in North and South Shuswap communities is rising from a burning building in Scotch Creek.

More to come.

