Crews battle West Kelowna fire from land, sky and water

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Structures ignited on West Bank First Nation land shortly before 3 p.m. on July 19.

Kelowna RCMP have requested that bystanders, particularly boaters, avoid the area.

Nearby building managers have been instructed to pack a go-bag by RCMP.

The wind is picking up which is causing concern.

A helicopter is bucketing water.

Original:

At least two structures at the base of cemetery access road off Okanagan Lake are on fire.

Visible flames can be seen coming from the structures.

Cooper, a local boater, reports that the fire is spreading uphill.

The smoke is visible from Kelowna, across Okanagan Lake.

Five West Kelowna fire halls have been deployed and Kelowna Fire Department is on scene with a boat which is pumping water on the blaze.

A helicopter carrying water is bucketing the fire.

The cemetery access and Old Ferry Wharf Road is closed while emergency crews are on site.

