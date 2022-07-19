Crews battle West Kelowna fire from land, sky and water

(JP Letnick/Facebook)
(Ryan Cooper/Submitted)(Ryan Cooper/Submitted)
(Brittany Webster)(Brittany Webster)
(Steve Olsvik /submitted)(Steve Olsvik /submitted)
A helicopter has responded to the fire with a water bucket (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Structures ignited on West Bank First Nation land shortly before 3 p.m. on July 19.

Kelowna RCMP have requested that bystanders, particularly boaters, avoid the area.

Nearby building managers have been instructed to pack a go-bag by RCMP.

The wind is picking up which is causing concern.

A helicopter is bucketing water.

More to come.

Original:

Structures ignited on West Bank First Nation land shortly before 3 p.m. on July 19.

At least two structures at the base of cemetery access road off Okanagan Lake are on fire.

Visible flames can be seen coming from the structures.

Cooper, a local boater, reports that the fire is spreading uphill.

The smoke is visible from Kelowna, across Okanagan Lake.

Five West Kelowna fire halls have been deployed and Kelowna Fire Department is on scene with a boat which is pumping water on the blaze.

A helicopter carrying water is bucketing the fire.

The cemetery access and Old Ferry Wharf Road is closed while emergency crews are on site.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newsfire

Previous story
Vernon council byelection winner looks for full-term

Just Posted

Vernon councillor Teresa Durning announced Monday, July 18, she will seek reelection in the upcoming municipal vote in October. (teresadurning.ca)
Vernon council byelection winner looks for full-term

Marie Tujik
UPDATE: Senior missing from Enderby

Victoria officials raised the Pride Flag at city hall on June 17. Vernon council will do the same Aug. 8 after a request from Vernon Pride 2022. (City of Victoria photo)
Vernon city hall waves pride flag

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland.(John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Okanagan migrant farm worker advocates not happy with Trudeau’s tour stops