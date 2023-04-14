A structure fire has broken out between Kamloops and Tobiano. (@inthe250_/Twitter)

Structure fire sends black smoke into air near Kamloops

The fire is in the Cherry Creek area between Kamloops and Tobiano

A structure fire has broken out in the Cherry Creek area west of Kamloops.

Smoke can be seen from Kamloops and down Highway 5, as the fire has broken out by a cricket farm off of the Trans-Canada Highway and Beaton Road between Kamloops and Tobiano.

BC Wildfire Services are on scene to extinguish the blaze, that started around 11 a.m.

According to BC Hydro, 110 customers are without power because of the fire.

More to come.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Breaking News

