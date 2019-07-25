UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck was killed in northern B.C. Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegalsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in his death. (Santa J. Ono)

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

The man who was killed just two kilometres away from a burning truck dumped by two homicide suspects in northern B.C. is being described as a “loving husband and father.”

Leonard Dyck was found dead south of Dease Lake on July 19, near a truck abandoned by Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who have been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Dyck was a sessional lecturer at the University of B.C., in its botany department.

“The UBC community is shocked and saddened by this news and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the university,” a statement released Thursday reads.

Dyck’s family has asked for privacy in the wake of his death.

“We are truly heart broken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len,” the statement reads.

“He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened.”

UBC president Santa J. Ono said his “thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of UBC sessional lecturer Leonard Dyck.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky remain at large and are the subject of a Canada-wide manhunt. They were most recently seen in northern Manitoba.

Along with Dyck’s death, the two teens are also wanted in connection to the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

They have not yet been charged in the tourist’s deaths.

READ MORE: Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

READ MORE: Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

READ MORE: Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

