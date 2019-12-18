(Pixabay photo)

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Simon Fraser University says that a student is in hot water after allegedly paying an impersonator to take one of her final exams.

According to Burnaby RCMP, officers responded to the university just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 after receiving reports of that a woman had taken an exam for another student. There, police arrested a 26-year-old woman allegedly in possession of forged documents.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, a RCMP spokesperson said that no charges have been laid at this time.

SFU officials are reminding students to “be wary of anyone who offers you ways to cheat” on assignments and tests.

“Impersonating a student in exchange for money, or having someone do so on your behalf, is against the law,” the university said in a letter to students Tuesday. “Similarly, paying for advance copies of exams, or for someone to complete an assignment on your behalf, breaches the student code of conduct.”

ALSO READ: Surrey mom facing more charges in U.S. college bribery scandal

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What is gender-based analysis, anyway? How the policy tool is changing government
Next story
Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Just Posted

City slides in funds for some Vernon groups, others shut out

Sovereign Lake boosted with $10,000 discretionary grant

Some kids won’t be on board Vernon school buses in new year

School District trying to free up spaces for those waitlisted

UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened north of Kelowna

The highway reopened around 8:30 p.m.

‘I was afraid he was going to shoot me’: alleged victim in Sagmoen case says

Trial of Curtis Sagmoen continued Tuesday at the Vernon Law Courts

Province proclaims RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Feb. 1, 2020, to honour RCMP contributions in time for 100th anniversary

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Threats charge dropped in Curtis Sagmoen trial

Justice deems no evidence to support uttering threats charge after complainants testimony

Danny Michel returns to the Okanagan

The award-winning Canadian talent makes a return to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 20

Central Okanagan RCMP officer suspended with pay while facing sexual assault charge

Chad Lincoln Vance was previously posted to the Southeast District General Investigation Section

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Candlelight vigil organized for father of two who died at Kelowna homeless camp

A vigil will be held for Shane Bourdin at the Recreation Avenue site at 7:30 p.m. tonight

Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Most Read