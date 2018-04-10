Students evacuated due to fire

Some Vernon students got an early morning evacuation Tuesday due to a fire.

A kiln sparked a fire at Okanagan Landing Elementary, filling the gym with smoke.

No one was injured and there was no structural damage.

The kiln, in the gym, was somehow turned on and materials near the kiln caught fire due to the heat of the machine.

School staff evacuated students and staff from the school.

“They already had students and staff assembled to the west of the school when we got here,” said Fire Rescue Services Capt. Colin Clarke. “The staff handled things very well, absolutely.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was on scene to extinguish the blaze and ventilate the gym.

“When we have good visibility in there, we’ll take another look to check for any structural damage,” said Clarke. “At this point it was a small compartment fire with only teaching materials, paper and general combustibles involved.”

