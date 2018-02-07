Students get a taste of the work world

Thanks to Vernon businesses opening their doors, a group of Grade 10 to 12 students had the chance to try their hand at careers ranging from architecture to journalism.

The students from King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm participated in Career Week Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 as part of their work experience program.

“This week allows students the opportunity to take their learning outside of the classroom and school walls to get some hands-on experiences in careers of their interest,” said MJ Vander Kooi, work experience coordinator at the school.

This year, 34 students were placed at various businesses in the Salmon Arm, Enderby and Vernon areas, while the other King’s students were in Guatemala for their service-missions trip.

“KCS would like to thank the following Vernon area-businesses for being willing to host students: The Morning Star, TRTA Architecture, My Design Cafe, Silver Star Mountain Resort, Vernon Christian School and BC Hydro,” said Vander Kooi.

Robyn de Wet takes a look through The Morning Star newspaper. The Grade 12 student at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm, was one of 34 students at the school taking part in Career Week by spending a week at local businesses in Vernon, Enderby and Salmon Arm. (photo submitted)

Samantha Jansen spends time at Vernon Christian School as part of her Career Week experience. The Grade 12 student at King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm was one of 34 students at the school taking part in Career Week by spending a week at local businesses in Vernon, Enderby and Salmon Arm. (photo submitted)