Students take on the math challenge

Vernon School District students study hard to take on the competitors at regional competition

  • Feb. 20, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

A group of Grade 8 students have demonstrated their superior math skills at the recent Math Challengers regional competition at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

Local students in Grades 8 to 10 took part in the competition Feb. 17, including four students from Kalamalka secondary school, coached by Kal math teacher Rob Kopera with assistance from parent helper Algis Masys.

“Just to be able to tackle the competition problems, the students had to do hard extracurricular work to solve difficult and tricky mathematical questions and gain deep understanding into various areas such as Number Theory and Combinatorics,” said Kopera. “Usually the problems in competitions like this are well above the regular school mathematics curriculum. For example, with the help of the coaches, during the last few months the these eighth graders have been studying some topics that are currently taught in Grade 12 mathematics.

The Canadian Math Challengers Society — known as the Math Challengers — promotes student interest in mathematics and mathematics-related careers by making math achievement as challenging, prestigious and exciting as a school sport might be. Teachers, volunteers and former student participants coach competitors beginning each fall and continuing throughout the year, either as part of in-class instruction or as an extracurricular activity. In January, in-school competitions are held to determine the five-member school teams that will compete at a regional tournament.

“Mathematics and natural sciences often are left in the shadow of school sports, so hopefully contests like this will help build a strong tradition of competition also in intellectual fields, and encourage students’ scientific curiosity,” said Kopera. “Although our team did not advance to the provincials this year the students put forth a valiant effort and they should be proud of their accomplishments.

“The learning experience was invaluable as the students rose to the challenge and recognized they are capable of doing much more than the current provincial curriculum.”

