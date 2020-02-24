Study proposed to investigate impact of septic fields in Okanagan Lake

Study would get underway in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate areas in June

Areas where the study would get underway in Okanagan Lake (Photo courtesy of Larratt Aquatic Consulting)

A proposed study could take place this summer to determine the impact septic fields are having on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

According to a Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) board meeting agenda, Larratt Aquatic Consulting (LAC) would be conducting the study in the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates areas from June to October of 2020 at a cost of approximately $16,000.

LAC said water sampling would occur multiple times during the study to determine how much algae and bacteria is growing next to the septic fields in Okanagan Lake. After the sampling is collected, it would be taken Caro Labs in Kelowna for testing.

The study comes as the RDCO plans to install a new septic intake for the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate neighbourhoods in the near future.

Last month, the City of Vernon sparked controversy after it announced it would be releasing treated sewage into Okanagan Lake.

LAC will be presenting the proposed study to RDCO board members at a meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.

