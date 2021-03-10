West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a woman’s sudden death. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Sudden death at West Kelowna campground prompts police investigation

West Kelowna RCMP said they received a report of a deceased woman on March 9

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a woman was found dead at a campground in the area.

Police said that on March 9 at approximately 5 p.m., they were called to the 2300-block of Old Okanagan Highway for a report of a deceased woman at the campground.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the woman’s death,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

The woman was in her 40s and has been identified as a West Kelowna resident.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine how, where, and when the woman died. For privacy reasons, neither the coroners service nor the RCMP will release her identity.

No other information is available at this time.

