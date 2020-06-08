Kelowna man dies while mountain biking in Penticton, RCMP investigating

Criminality in death of 58-year-old man not suspected by RCMP

The sudden death of a mountain biker in Penticton has prompted an investigation by authorities.

On June 6 at 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a mountain biker had fallen off his bicycle and become unresponsive.

According to a release by RCMP June 8, a bicyclist was riding with a group of other cyclists approximately one kilometer from Riddle Road in Penticton.

Frontline RCMP officers, Search and Rescue personnel, the Penticton Fire Department, and BC Emergency Health Services all attended.

“Efforts were made to revive the 58-year-old Kelowna resident, however sadly those efforts were unsuccessful,” said Const. James Grandy.

“RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s sudden death.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the scene and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, alongside RCMP.

The RCMP explained that the Coroners Service’s fact-finding investigation will look to determine who died and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the man’s name will not be released.

