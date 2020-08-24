A logging truck tipped on Sugar Lake Road near Cherryville Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, around noon blocking both directions. (Jessica Wallace - Facebook)

Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

Sugar Lake Road is blocked in both directions after truck tips

A logging truck has flipped and lost its load along Sugar Lake Road four kilometres north of Cherryville at Aumond Road.

“Everyone seems to be doing OK,” Facebook user Jessica Wallace wrote, noting the incident occurred near the “sharp bend.”

The road is blocked in both directions since around noon Monday, Aug. 24.

Wallace said motorists should expect delays.

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress and an estimated time of reopening is not available at this time.

Last month, Highway 6 was closed in both directions in Lumby for nearly four hours after a logging truck spilled its load July 20.

READ MORE: Logging truck tips after sharp corner

READ MORE: Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board
Next story
Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

Just Posted

Vernon pump prices cheapest in B.C.: GasBuddy

Fuel up in Vernon for less than $1

Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

Sugar Lake Road is blocked in both directions after truck tips

Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

Conservation Officer encountered vessel operator they believed was impaired

UPDATE: Road reopened following serious motorcycle crash

Second motorcycle incident in less than a week

Lumby residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

B.C. reports 269 new COVID-19 cases, one death over the weekend

Province has 913 active cases, 18 in hospital

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

Order affects homes near Christie Mountain wildfire

Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

Central Okanagan Conservative MPs happy with O’Toole leadership choice

‘The Conservative voters last night sent a very clear message to Ottawa’

Big White Ski Resort looking to domestic employees for coming winter season

Travel complications surrounding COVID-19 have made it difficult to hire international workers

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read