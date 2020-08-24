Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

Sugar Lake Road is blocked in both directions after truck tips

A logging truck tipped on Sugar Lake Road near Cherryville Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, around noon blocking both directions. (Jessica Wallace - Facebook)

A logging truck has flipped and lost its load along Sugar Lake Road four kilometres north of Cherryville at Aumond Road.

“Everyone seems to be doing OK,” Facebook user Jessica Wallace wrote, noting the incident occurred near the “sharp bend.”

The road is blocked in both directions since around noon Monday, Aug. 24.

Wallace said motorists should expect delays.

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress and an estimated time of reopening is not available at this time.

Last month, Highway 6 was closed in both directions in Lumby for nearly four hours after a logging truck spilled its load July 20.

