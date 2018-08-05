Area restrictions are now in place for the Mabel Creek and Sugar Mountain fires. The BC Wildfire Service reports 24 fires in the North Okanagan as of Sunday, Aug. 5. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek area restrictions issued

Effective immediately for crown land in vicinity of Sugar Mountain and Mabel Creek wildfires

Area restrictions are now in effect for Sugar Mountain and Mabel Creek wildfires.

Effective immediately, area restrictions for Crown land in the vicinity of the Sugar Mountain and Mabel Creek wildfires are in effect to protect public safety, ensure the safety of firefighting personnel and deter interference with wildfire-control activities.

These restrictions remain in place until 12 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2018, or until rescinded.

Under these Orders and section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted areas without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of travelling as a person acting in an official capacity and travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

After a brief reprieve, lightning has struck again and sparked four new fires in the North Okanagan Saturday, Aug. 4.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the largest of those fires is located northwest of Green Bush Lake and measures 5.9 hectares in size. Southwest of the lake, another fire is burning at 2.1 hectares.

East of Tsuius Mountain, the service has mapped a fire at 4.8 hectares that was also suspected to be caused by lightning Saturday.

A 0.1 hectare fire near Hound Creek was also reported Saturday as well as a 0.01 blaze near Devil Creek, reported Sunday, with no known cause.

As of Sunday morning, the service has not released any new information about the largest fires in the North Okanagan – the Mabel Creek fire that sits at 200 hectares, the Sugar Mountain fire at 170 hectares, the fire near Monte Lake at 60 hectares and the Proctor Road blaze at 20 hectares.

As of Sunday morning, the service notes 24 active fires in the area between Vernon and the Mabel Range.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

Further information about fires in the area will follow as updates become available.

