Summer isn’t quite over for Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

School may be back in session and summer holidays are off but fall officially starts on Sept. 21, so why not squeeze every last drop out of summer while you can?

SilverStar Mountain Resort got the memo and have added some bonus weekends for mountain bikers.

Hikers and mountain bikers will be able to enjoy the XC and Hiking Trails for two more weekends starting now.

The park will be open for riding on Sept. 7-8 and Sept. 14-15. The Comet Chair and Gondola will be operational during normal hours on these days.

Will you be hitting the trails this weekend? We want to see your photos. Email them to editor@vernonmorningstar.com to be featured in a photo gallery.

