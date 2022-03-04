Summerland has adopted bylaws to govern short-term vacation rentals in the community. (File phot)

Summerland has adopted bylaws to govern short-term vacation rentals in the community. (File phot)

Summerland adopts bylaws governing short-term rentals

Set of five bylaws passed at Feb. 28 council meeting

Summerland council has adopted a set of five bylaws governing short-term rental units in the community.

The bylaws set out a regulatory framework for short-term rental units, as well as provisions for licensing and enforcement. The bylaws also provide restrictions on the number of people who may stay in a short-term rental unit.

The regulations require at least one primary residence dwelling unit on the lot, where someone lives most of the year and declares it as their principal home. There is also a limit of one short-term rental unit per lot and a limit of one single detached dwelling manufactured home or secondary suite or carriage house.

In December, Summerland council gave first and second readings to a bylaw to regulate short-term rental units. An electronic public hearing was held on Feb. 14.

Coun. Doug Holmes said many communities already have regulations in place to govern short-term rental units.

Coun. Erin Trainer said regulations are needed to control short-term rentals in residential areas. She said short-term rental units can change the character for those who live in a neighbourhood.

“Neighbourhoods are for residents. They’re not for businesses,” she said.

Coun. Richard Barkwill also mentioned the effect of short-term rental units on the neighbouring homes.

“We need to have some regulations in place,” added Mayor Toni Boot.

Owners of short-term rental units will have until Sept. 6, 2022 to bring their units into compliance with the new regulations.

