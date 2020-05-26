Bottleneck Drive, which represents 23 wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries in Summerland, has a consistent look to its signs on the roads. At the municipal council meeting of May 25, Summerland council adopted a sign policy for these signs. (Contributed)

Summerland adopts sign policy for Bottleneck Drive members

Policy governs directional signs for wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries

The municipality of Summerland has adopted a policy for Bottleneck Drive association members.

The policy was adopted at municipal council’s Monday meeting.

Bottleneck Drive consists of 23 member wineries, cideries and distilleries in Summerland. Throughout the community Bottleneck Drive signs point the way to the various member businesses.

The sign policy was needed in order to separate Bottleneck Drive signs from the municipality’s third party signage regulations.

Under the policy, Bottleneck Drive must maintain at least 75 per cent membership of all eligible wineries, cideries, distilleries and vinegar works in Summerland.

The beverage association will provide the approved signs to the municipality, and municipal staff will install the signs.

Under the policy, each winery will be permitted four signs on average, although some signs may need additional signs because of the complexity of their locations.

At the start of a route, all wineries will be listed with directional signs.

The signs will conform to a standard size. Each year, the new signs will be installed by the May long weekend.

