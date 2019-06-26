Summerland applying for $60,000 grant for energy efficiency upgrades

Funding under Community Energy Leadership Program covers 33 per cent of project costs

The municipality of Summerland is applying for a $60,000 grant to upgrade some municipally-owned buildings.

The grant application, under the Community Energy Leadership Program, is for energy efficiency and carbon reduction upgrades.

The Community Energy Leadership Program is part of the province’s CleanBC plan to promote clean and renewable energy.

The program provides up to 33 per cent of the project costs for projects with a value of $2 million or less.

Summerland submitted an expression of interest to the program on May 15 and municipal staff have now been told the project has been shortlisted and a full application is required.

The proposed upgrades will include the design, installation and commissioning of new heat pump systems.

These new systems are designed to operate at low ambient outdoor temperatures for year-round operation, high efficiency and carbon and energy savings.

The application is due on July 10.

The remainder of the project funding is $120,000 and will be covered by the municipality.

Municipal staff are seeking additional funding opportunities to offset these costs, including rebates from FortisBC.

However, if these funds are not available, money from Summerland’s climate action reserve account could be used to cover the costs of the upgrade work.

Coun. Erin Trainer, who has championed the project, will sign the application.

