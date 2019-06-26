Summerland applying for $60,000 grant for energy efficiency upgrades

Funding under Community Energy Leadership Program covers 33 per cent of project costs

The municipality of Summerland is applying for a $60,000 grant to upgrade some municipally-owned buildings.

The grant application, under the Community Energy Leadership Program, is for energy efficiency and carbon reduction upgrades.

The Community Energy Leadership Program is part of the province’s CleanBC plan to promote clean and renewable energy.

The program provides up to 33 per cent of the project costs for projects with a value of $2 million or less.

Summerland submitted an expression of interest to the program on May 15 and municipal staff have now been told the project has been shortlisted and a full application is required.

The proposed upgrades will include the design, installation and commissioning of new heat pump systems.

These new systems are designed to operate at low ambient outdoor temperatures for year-round operation, high efficiency and carbon and energy savings.

The application is due on July 10.

The remainder of the project funding is $120,000 and will be covered by the municipality.

Municipal staff are seeking additional funding opportunities to offset these costs, including rebates from FortisBC.

However, if these funds are not available, money from Summerland’s climate action reserve account could be used to cover the costs of the upgrade work.

Coun. Erin Trainer, who has championed the project, will sign the application.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Just Posted

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in Vernon

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

Armstrong Legion president chosen Citizen of the Year

Ken Brandel is known for his volunteer duties with the Legion and helping out wherever he can

Chilliwack man charged in crash that killed Kelowna pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious Rutland car fire as targeted incident of arson

A family who raised their voice against the McCurdy Road house has car torched, is it connected?

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Action imperative on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Chief commissioner into national inquiry encourages governments, private sector to act

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Summerland Orca Swim Club holds fundraising events

Proceeds benefit swimmer with rare kidney disease

Snapshot: Soccer splendour

In the men’s North Okanagan Soccer League on June 19, the GM… Continue reading

Most Read