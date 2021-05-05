George Ryga, considered by many as Canada’s most important English playwright lived in Summerland from 1963 until his death in 1987. He is the inspiration for the annual Ryga Arts Festival. (Contributed)

George Ryga, considered by many as Canada’s most important English playwright lived in Summerland from 1963 until his death in 1987. He is the inspiration for the annual Ryga Arts Festival. (Contributed)

Summerland archive established for George Ryga

Renowned author wrote novels, poetry, stage plays and screen plays from Summerland home

The Ryga Festival Society is launching an initiative with the Summerland Museum and Archives to set up a special archive to preserve the memory of George Ryga and his family in the community.

Ryga, an internationally renowned author and playwright, lived in Summerland from the early 1960s until his death in 1987. His works include poetry, novels, stage plays and screen plays. His 1967 drama, The Ecstasy of Rita Joe, about an Indigenous woman who leaves the reserve and meets her death on Vancouver’s skid row, is a landmark of Canadian theatre.

He and his wife Norma lived in Summerland for three decades with their five children: Leslie, Tanya, Campbell, Sergei and Jamie.

READ ALSO: Ryga Arts Festival names managing director

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

After his death in 1987 the family gradually dispersed. For a while, their former home on Caldwell Street became a retreat for writers and hosted cultural events, but upkeep of the historic property proved too expensive. The Ryga Centre closed and the house was sold in 2015.

The following year, the newly formed Ryga Festival Society launched an annual arts festival to celebrate his legacy and to carry on his quest for social justice with works by contemporary writers and artists.

The Ryga Family Archive seeks to collect any material, such as photographs, reminiscences, letters, or other documents relating to the former Ryga home and the family.

Tanya Ryga, who is a member of the festival’s advisory council, has alerted her siblings not to throw out anything, and will be contacting past friends of the family who may have items to contribute. She has already compiled a list of family documents she intends to deposit with the new archives.

Gina Payzant, another member of the advisory council, had set up the archives in Athabasca, northern Alberta, where Ryga was born in 1932, two years after his parents emigrated from Ukraine. Payzant also produced a film about the young Ryga, called Just a Ploughboy, which was shown at the Ryga Arts Festival in 2019.

Summerland archivist Julien Butler is responsible for organizing the material already in the Summerland Museum, which includes most of Ryga’s books, his typewriter and banjo. She is also digitizing photographs and original documents. Plans include linking the Summerland collection digitally with the other Ryga archives in Athabasca and at the University of Calgary.

The Archive Project is spearheaded by Peter Hay and Dorthea Atwater, co-founders of the Ryga Festival Society and long-time friends of the Ryga family.

They are working with Dick Clements, a friend of Ryga, who moved from Edmonton to Summerland in 1967 and acted in some of Ryga’s plays.

Clements, now in his 90s, is giving his archive of articles, theatre programs and memorabilia to the new collection.

To ensure the safety of these and future holdings, the Summerland Museum has installed a substantial fireproof cabinet, which is a gift from the Ryga Festival Society to the municipal institution. It is ready to store all the Ryga family documents there or still to come.

The society and the museum are jointly launching a public appeal to anyone who knew the Ryga family and might have material for the archive, to please contact Peter Hay at peterbooks@gmail.com, Dorthea Atwater at dorthea.atwater@gmail.com, Julien Butler at archives@summerlandmuseum.org or Petra Höller at info@summerlandmuseum.org.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artshistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Malakwa man bitten by grizzly bear on dog walk
Next story
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Just Posted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has released its quarterly policing report for the first three months of 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon crime statistics trend upward to start 2021

North Okanagan’s two First Nations see biggest crime rise compared to first quarter 2020

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, <ins>making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019</ins> ), was chosen in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam/UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

(File photo)
Ex-Vernon man’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: murder victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Newly promoted Staff Sergeant Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Contributed)
New RCMP boots on the ground in North Okanagan

Rural commander looking after Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen

A semi-truck drives off Highway 97 Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Tanker drives off Vernon highway

Traffic unaffected after Wednesday morning incident

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
Two cougars killed following attack in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

George Ryga, considered by many as Canada’s most important English playwright lived in Summerland from 1963 until his death in 1987. He is the inspiration for the annual Ryga Arts Festival. (Contributed)
Summerland archive established for George Ryga

Renowned author wrote novels, poetry, stage plays and screen plays from Summerland home

Grizzly bear. (File)
Malakwa man bitten by grizzly bear on dog walk

The man and dogs were not seriously injured

Two cyclists traverse a closed Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on June 29, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna recognized as bike-friendly city

City earns bronze in nationwide Bicycle Friendly Communities award program

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lakeside Medicine Centre Pharmacy in Kelowna on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Almost 9K more COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Central Okanagan within a week

Close to 70,000 Central Okanagan residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Most Read