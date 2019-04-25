FUNDRAISING EFFORT Volunteers with the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary raised $1 million over five years for the expansion tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital. In the back row from left are secretary Marilyn Combres, president Vivian Beattie and past president Gloria Flaman. In front from left are treasurer Berit Hack, first vice-president Rebecca Marquardt and second vice-president Wendy Thomas. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has raised $1 million for the new tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital, making the organization the third highest contributor to the expansion project.

The money was raised through sales at the auxiliary’s thrift store on Victoria Road North.

Five years ago, the auxiliary pledged to raise $1 million over five years for the auxiliary.

“We looked at what we had done over the last five years and decided we could do this,” said Wess Campbell, then the president of the auxiliary. “We have great support from this community.”

At the time, the auxiliary was taking in around $320,000 a year through the thrift store.

The store is open just 15 hours a week, from Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Prices at the store are low and have not changed in many years, said Berit Hack, the auxiliary’s treasurer.

However, the store is a busy place during its open hours and on Tuesday before the doors open at 1 p.m., there is often a long lineup on the sidewalk in front of the store.

“Because of the selection we have, this is a mini department store,” Hack said.

Rebecca Marquardt, first vice-president of the auxiliary, added that the store receives many unique donations from the community throughout the year.

“You don’t know what you’re going to find,” she said. “It’s like Aladdin’s cave every time.”

While many customers are from Summerland and the surrounding area, some will travel from elsewhere in the Okanagan and Similkameen to visit the store, said Vivian Beattie, president of the auxiliary.

The store has 150 volunteers who provide help in sorting, cleaning, pricing and selling the donated items the store receives.

The auxiliary was started in 1909 and has provided funding for health care since that time.

In addition, it supplies money to other community organizations.

Now that the $1 million fundraising goal for the hospital tower has been met, Beattie said the hospital has approached the auxiliary for financial assistance on another project. Details on this next fundraising initiative are not yet available.

Previous story
Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Just Posted

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

North Okanagan men flee police, crash into barrier

Police in Kamloops attempted to pull over a vehicle driving erratically

New Vernon business takes home Enterprize Challenge award

FILL - refillable cleaning and hygiene products coming to the community

Arrest made in off-road Vernon park detour

RCMP air services helps track down 36-year-old suspect

O’Keefe Ranch animal pen relocation project gains grant

Okanagan Basin Water Board supports the project, gives $5,182 grant.

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

Air Canada schedule changing out of South Okanagan, at least for the summer

Air Canada released their updated schedule out of the Penticton airport on Thursday

Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Learn about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

No one harmed after rollover in West Kelowna

The crash took place at Sonoma Pines Drive and Carrington Road

Most Read