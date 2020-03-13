(Stock photo)

Summerland Baptist Church cancels services

COVID-19 concerns lead to decision to set up livestreaming event on Sunday morning

A church in Summerland has cancelled its Sunday and midweek services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Summerland Baptist Church made the decision to cancel both Sunday services as well as its midweek ministry programs.

On Thursday, provincial health authorities made an official request to suspend all gatherings of more than 250 people.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

READ ALSO: Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Jason Johnson, lead pastor at the church, said each of the Sunday services is slightly under this amount, but over the course of a week, the church serves around 1,000 people.

“After careful and prayerful consideration, we have decided to refrain from meeting for both Sunday morning services and all mid-week ministry programs until further notice. This will be effective immediately,” Johnson said in a statement to the church.

Instead of its regular services, the church will hold a livestream service Sunday at 9 a.m. The service can be accessed online at www.summerlandbaptist.ca and then clicking Livestream under Resources or on the church’s YouTube channel under the user name Summ Baptvideo.

“The leadership at Summerland Baptist Church has made this decision out of a desire to be caring neighbours in our community,” Johnson said. “As we navigate the weeks ahead, we will remain consistent with our call to extend the love and hope of Jesus at every opportunity and decision.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

Just Posted

Fraud claims thousands from North Okanagan resident

Elaborate phone scam claiming to be from recipient’s bank

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: SilverStar cuts singles lift lines, limits gondola

Resort takes measures to create social distancing in response to coronavirus pandemic

UBC classes continue, events with more than 250 people cancelled due to COVID-19

The university said there are no presumptive cases in the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses

Vernon schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

District urging against non-essential travel, and for those who do, to stay home from school for 14 days

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Summerland Baptist Church cancels services

COVID-19 concerns lead to decision to set up livestreaming event on Sunday morning

Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

Concerns over COVID-19 lead to decision

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Princeton non-profit robbed of more than $200,000

A local non-profit society charged with providing assistance to vulnerable individuals was… Continue reading

Mitchell’s Musings: Turning the page on a downtown tradition

Bookland closure closes chapter in Vernon shopping experience

Two years jail for Kelowna man caught with nearly 30,000 child porn files

Tanner Klassen, 26, tried to have his sentencing dismissed, claiming charter rights were violated

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

Most Read