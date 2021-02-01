Summerland building company recognized for excellence

Teresa and Nick Braam of Edgehill Homes have received four gold medals from the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan. (Jon Adrian photo)

A Summerland home building company has won four gold medals for excellence in design and construction.

Edgehill Homes received the four awards on Jan. 30 at the Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan awards ceremony. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony was held virtually.

Edgehill received three awards for construction and one for design:

• Residential renovation, $250,000 to $500,000 for Mid-Century Modern Renovation

• Single-family detached home, $500,000 to $750,000 for Summerland Modern Farmhouse

• Kitchen renovation, $75,000 and under, for Prior Residence

• Interior design, new home for Summerland Modern Farmhouse

Teresa Braam of Edgehill Homes thanked the people working with the building company.

“We’re very excited. We’ve got a great team,” she said.

She and her husband Nick Braam started Edgehill Homes in 2017, and while the company has received construction awards in the past, this is the first time they have received an award for design.

Teresa Braam does the design work while Nick Braam is in charge of the construction component.

“We put a big emphasis on well-designed and well-built homes,” she said.

She added that the team at Edgehill Homes works to create a positive and healthy work environment. She said neighbours have complimented the staff on having well-maintained job sites and a professional atmosphere at the sites. The home building awards are presented each year to recognize excellence in construction and design in the South Okanagan to the West Kootenay area.

