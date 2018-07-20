Summerland campfire ban issued

Ban took effect at noon on Friday to reduce wildfire risk

Campfires are now prohibited within the District of Summerland.

The fire ban was announced on Friday morning and took effect at noon that day.

The ban was put in effect to limit the risk of person-caused fires.

At present, two wildfires are burning near Summerland.

The Mount Conkle fire near the Summerland Rodeo Grounds at 90 hectares, while the Mount Eneas fire, south of Peachland, is at 1,000 hectares and is classified as out of control.

While the campfire ban is in place, it does not restrict fires in stoves using gas, propane or briquettes.

Those violating the ban may be issued a ticket for $345 and required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000.

If convicted in court, they could be fined up to $100,00, sentenced to one year in jail or both.

If violating the ban causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

