Downtown Summerland has been quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic, but business leaders are already looking ahead to plans for recovery. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

Chamber president says premier’s announcement on May 6 is welcome news

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce is welcoming the province’s plan to reopen the provincial economy.

Last week, premier John Horgan laid out his plan for how the provincial economy will reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 pandemic will have long-lasting effect on Summerland businesses, says Chamber boss

READ ALSO: COVID-19 prompts closures in Summerland

The announcement of a multiphase approach is positive for the economy but there is still concern as many businesses remain uncertain what the specific requirements will be for their sector and whether they can be sustainable under those restrictions.

“We know the path to recovery will be long and challenging and for some sectors it will take longer than others,” said Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce. “However, Wednesday’s news is the start that many small and medium sized businesses have been waiting for.”

Val Litwin, chief executive officer of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, said businesses will need to adjust their best practices to meet the guidance of the provincial health officer and WorkSafeBC.

“The Summerland Chamber is committed to working with businesses to ensure they are supported during the evolution to a new operating environment. It is vitally important that they can open and stay open for the long term,” Kubek said. “The Summerland Chamber is a strong and effective advocate for businesses as they navigate this new phase because we know they are still struggling and cash flow is tight.”

BusinessCoronavirus

